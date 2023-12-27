Gachagua Hosts Party For Over 8000 Youths, Cautions Them Against Joining Mungiki

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday hosted more than 8,000 youth at his residence in Mathira, Nyeri county, for Christmas where he urged them to be cautious against attempts to be recruited into the outlawed Mungiki gang and avoid engaging in abuse of toxic alcohol and drugs.

Gachagua was emphatic that the Government will not allow the resurgence of the criminal outfit that is Mungiki, warning that stern action will be taken against those attempting to revive the banned group.

“There were recent attempts to revive the criminal group. Please don’t agree and don’t join the outlawed group. Do not allow yourselves to be misused by people who want to revive proscribed groups. The government will also not allow the resurgence,” said Gachagua

He stated that the people behind attempts to revive the proscribed criminal group were driving their agenda through radio and television interviews, as well as youth meetings disguised as conferences.

The Deputy President, who since Christmas day has hosted hundreds of his neighborhood including children on Tuesday, explained that his meeting with the young people was to celebrate victory and success in the government’s war against alcoholism and illicit brews in Central Kenya.

“We had a challenge on alcoholism and illicit brews menace in Central Kenya and the country at large. President Ruto instructed me to lead war against the alcoholism because we were almost losing a generation in Central Kenya.

“This party is to celebrate victory in war against drugs abuse and alcoholism. We are 70 per cent successful and the chiefs and police officers have been instructed to deal with the remaining 30 per cent,” he stated.

Before the government started the crackdown on illicit brews, he said, families were breaking down and population in the region was dwindling because young men were consuming poisonous and illicit drinks.

In his remarks, the Deputy President told the youth that in Mungiki’s hey days members of the sect killed, maimed, raped women and extorted business persons.

He said such actions can not happen under Kenya Kwanza administration as he condemned the individuals behind the bid for return of the group.

The Deputy President added that the individuals attempting to revive the criminal gang recently held a meeting dubbed men’s conference, which was a recruitment drive disguised as a normal meeting.

Gachagua’s remarks come one month after female parliamentarians from Mt Kenya region raised alarm over the resurgence of the illegal group and sanitising of its activities; a move that they said was instilling fear among women.

“I am happy our youth are law abiding, obedient and have resisted the attempts to join the criminal gangs. As government, we are working hard to address the issues affecting the youth such as unemployment, entreprenuership and reforming agricultural sector. The youth are the future of the nation and so we must protect them and address their plights,” he said as he asked the youth not to lose hope.