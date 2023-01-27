Connect with us

News

Gachagua Issues Condition To Azimio Politicians Wanting To Meet Ruto 

By

Published

FB IMG 1664435260631

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Image File

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that Azimio politicians should pass through him before meeting President Ruto. 

Speaking on Friday in Shauri Moyo Nairobi, the Second in command said that he must vet the leaders first before any meeting with Ruto.

“Gavana umesema vizuri, unataka ulete hawa viongozi waongee na Rais lakini lazima wapite kwangu tujadialiane kwanza,” Gachagua said.

He also slammed Azimio la umoja leader Raila Odinga for not recognizing the Kenya Kwanza government. 

Gachagua told the former Prime Minister that there is nothing he can do apart from demonstrations. 

“Wale ambao wanasema hawamtambui Rais hiyo ni ndoto. Ndoto ikiisha watakuta Rais wa Kenya ni William Ruto.

“Sasa ukisema hutambui Rais na umefanya maandamano then? From there what next, si maneno Imeishia hapo?Tunataka kuaambia viongozi uchaguzi ullisha Wakenya waliamua mchana, makenda Supreme Court mkaambiwa hakuna kesi, mtulie mngoje tukutane na nyinyi 2027,” Gachagua said.

Raila had on Monday demanded the resignation of the Ruto government terming it illegal. 

“We cannot and will not consider the Kenya Kwanza regime and government as legitimate. We don’t recognize Mr. William Ruto as the President of Kenya. We don’t recognize him and we equally don’t recognize any officials in office with him,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister alleged that former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati cooked the 2022 presidential elections results.

“The IEBC and the then Chairman Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and Marjan Hussein Marjan formed a cartel within the IEBC with the exclusion of the 4 new commissioners, disregarded the votes you cast and cooked their own results,” the ODM leader stated.

Also Read: Raila Announces Date and Venue of Next Big Rally Minutes after Blasting Rigathi Gachagua

