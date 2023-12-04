Gachagua Issues New Directive To Chiefs In North Rift

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has directed chiefs and assistant chiefs in banditry zones to work with security agencies in mopping up illegal guns, warning that the Government will not tolerate wanton killings by criminals practising outdated practices.

Speaking on Sunday December 3 in Baragoi Town, Samburu County when he attended a Sunday Mass, the Deputy President said banditry was intolerable and will be dealt with firmly.

“We cannot accept banditry. The killing of fellow Kenyans, children, and attacking women because of outdated practices is unacceptable,” said Gachagua.

While challenging the national administrators to enforce the law in their areas of jurisdiction, the DP said action will be taken against those who will be lax in discharging their duties.

“Those who still engage in these practices will face the full wrath of the government. Those still with illegal guns must return them. The chiefs and sub-chiefs have firm instructions to ensure there are no illegal guns in their areas,” added the DP.

Gachagua also said security would be beefed up during the festive season for residents to partake in the Christmas festivities without fear of attacks.

“We will not allow anyone to disturb peace in Baragoi and other areas in the region during this Christmas season. This is a country under the rule of law. The people of Baragoi and Samburu must enjoy peace,” he said.

Baragoi has largely remained peaceful because of the security interventions the government has put in place in the region the last one year.

The Deputy President further said the Government is closely working with the county government to repair roads destroyed by El Nino rains.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Roads Kipchumba Murkomen will be in the county this week to assess the situation and ensure repair works commence,” he said.

Residents lacking food after areas were cut off will also receive relief food with DP revealing 800 bags of maize and rice and 300 bags of beans already on the way for distribution in the county.