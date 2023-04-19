Gachagua Responds To Raila’s ICC Threat

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s threat to sue him at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking during the opening of the Deputy Governors’ Consultative meeting on Wednesday April 19, Gachagua said that he had committed no offense in defending President William Ruto.

He reiterated his willingness to take the bullet for Ruto, whose government is being attacked by the opposition.

“Azimio is threatening to report me at the Hague, I don’t know how defending your boss can be a crime against humanity.

“They have been in the streets for many years they don’t even think well. How can defending your boss and his programs become a crime to be reported at the Hague,” he said.

Raila had accused Gachagua of sending police officers who he claimed fired 11 bullets at his car during the mass protests in an attempt to assassinate him.

“Gachagua is an accused person, this coming week, we are taking his name to ICC, he said that he wanted to finish me once and for all,” Raila said.

Azimio on April 14 wrote to the ICC, requesting that the court start an investigation into Kenya’s political situation.

Azimio accused Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome of organizing a rogue police squad to target its supporters during protests in the letter.

It further accused the IG of threatening Azimio supporters during anti-government protests, and that law enforcement officers shot 10 rounds of ammunition at Raila’s vehicle.

“On 3rd April 2023 at 1630 hours, at around the Pipeline area of Embakasi South Constituency in Nairobi City, a contingent of police officers approached the motor vehicle in which the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga was being ferried in and fired 7 approximately ten round of live ammunition with a clear intention to kill him,” read the letter in part.

