Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gachagua Reveals Plan To End Uhuru & Raila Businesses Monopoly

By

Published

Cover photo 2023 01 18T082728.635

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s new move, which appears to be aimed at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja Raila Odinga’s businesses. 

Speaking on Sunday, March 5, Gachagua Gachagua stated that their goal was not to destroy the two leaders’ businesses, but to end their monopoly and create a level playing field for all Kenyans.

“We have said that they have been selling us cylinders and gas at expensive prices and now we will bring in more people to end the monopoly, and it will remain that way,” Gachagua said.

He added,“In the milk sector, we had one person controlling it. That’s why they did not want us in power. They wanted to continue exploiting Kenyans and enriching themselves.”

On Friday the Second in Command while in Eldoret claimed that the challenges confronting the milk sector were caused by a monopoly held by one family, which he accused of buying out all of the country’s milk companies. The DP stated that this was part of the agricultural reforms he was leading, which included the sub-sectors of dairy, coffee, and tea.

According to the DP, the previous regime groomed Raila in a bid to continue monopolizing the businesses and safeguard their interests. 

“They knew why they did not want us to take the throne because they wanted to continue with State Capture. We are going to open up the sectors and ensure we all benefit,” he stated.

Gachagua also vowed to release names of former senior government officials who allegedly stole Ksh 16 billion before the Kenya Kwanza administration took over. 

“These people robbed the nation. In the next few days I will be releasing details of billions of shillings looted from public coffers in the last three months of the Uhuru administration and announce the ministers and PSs responsible so that Kenyans can know,” he said.

Also Read: Ole Sapit Warns Gachagua Against Exposing Uhuru’s Men

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019