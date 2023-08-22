Gachagua Rubishes Bipartisan Talks, Reveals Details Of President Ruto’s Private Meeting With Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the ongoing bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio are a waste of time and nothing will come out of the dialogue.

Speaking in Machakos on Tuesday, Gachagua said Azimio la umoja leader Raila Odinga already made his agenda clear on what he wants during his private meeting with President Ruto last month.

“Nothing will come out of those talks. It is a waste of time. I’m telling you as deputy president of the Republic of Kenya. So nyinyi wakamba mngojee mazungumzo mtakuja kututafuta sisi because there will be nothing,” said the DP.

“Ile mazungumzo Kalonzo ametumwa, hapo hakuna kitu ya kuzungumza. Raila tayari alisema mambo yake. Alimalizia Mombasa. Hii ni mambo tu ya kuzungusha wakenya. There is nothing. Na ndio maana umeona sisi tumetuma Kimani Ichung’wa, Cheruiyot, Mbarire Mimi na Rais tuko kazini.”

According to the DP Raila wanted half of the government and three ambassadorial positions.

Gachagua however said Odinga was only offered a send-off package on condition he retires politically.

“Raila hakuna kitu anatafuta, alitaka tumpatie serikali nusu mkate tukasema hakuna. Alitaka ati handshake tukamwambia hakuna. Akasema ambassador tatu tukamwambia hakuna. Tukasema ukitaka pesa kidogo ya kukula we can discuss, ukienda nyumbani. Aende akiendanga,” Gachagua stated.

The deputy president went on to say that the government’s current priority is delivering on its agenda to Kenyans, rather than the bipartisan negotiations at Bomas.

President Ruto and Raila on July 31 agreed to resume the bipartisan talks with five members from each side. The two sides have already met three times for the dialogue at the Bomas of Kenya.

