Gachagua Speaks Tough On Attempts To Revive Outlawed Criminal Gangs In Mt Kenya

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued a stern warning against any attempts to revive outlawed criminal gangs in Mt Kenya saying he is ready to pay the political price to ensure they are fully dealt with.

Speaking on Tuesday in Njabini, Nyandarua County during the burial of Senator John Methu’s father Michael Maigo Waweru, the DP said no one will be allowed to misuse the youths from the region.

Gachagua noted that the Government is on high alert and would swiftly move in to stop attempts by the gang’s leaders and their sympathizers to recruit young people in the region adding that heinous acts they committed previously were still fresh in the memories of the residents

“I am ready to pay any political price to protect these women and our young girls from the criminal gang. We cannot allow this,” he stated.

He added that those involved in attempted revival of will face the full wrath of the law.

“An attempt is being made to revive that criminal gang. Two months ago, they were back in bus stages extorting from matatu operators and business owners. That cannot happen. We cannot allow anyone to misuse our youths and engage them in crime. We have a responsibility to protect our young people from being misused by anybody,” Gachagua stated.

Following orders to rein in on the gang, the DP said order had been quickly restored when a revival attempt was made.

“We thank our security teams in Central Kenya and in the Rift Valley for their swift action in the last three months. The attempt to revive the gang has been stopped and people are now going about their business without fear,” he said.

At the same time Gachagua said the fight against illicit brew and drugs was bearing fruit revealing that efforts had seen the vices drastically reduced in the last one year.

He said the drinks had become so rampant after a deliberate move to allow its production and distribution in the previous regime.

“We have succeeded in the fight against illicit drinks. our community was almost becoming extinct because of the deliberate proliferation of poisonous drinks in the region. We must protect our young people because we have a responsibility to do so,” said the DP who is leading the war against the drinks in the country.

The Deputy President also called on the security officers to intensify the search for the killers of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani, also known as Sniper.

“I ask the DCI to quickly conclude investigations and bring to book those involved,” he said.

