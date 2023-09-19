Gachagua To Convene Emergency Response Team Over El Nino Rains

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to convene the National Emergency Response Committee to deliberate on the country’s preparedness for the expected El Nino rains.

Speaking on Monday evening, at a gala dinner in Nairobi organised by the Kenya Red Cross during the 10th International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society Pan African Conference, Gachagua said the committee will develop strategies to mitigate possible devastation that may be caused by the anticipated heavy rain season.

“Next week I will be convening the National Emergency Response Committee that I chair with all government agencies, development partners, the Red Cross, international organizations and all other stakeholders to discuss our preparedness for the expected El Nino rains,” said Gachagua.

The DP who was representing President William Ruto at the event called for cross-sector collaboration in preparing for any disaster that may be caused by the heavy rains.

“Predictions indicate that we may experience El Nino rains between September and January 2024. We invite you to work with us on putting measures to mitigate possible tragedies,” said the Deputy President.

Gachagua added that the government is working on a public-private partnership in building water harvesting structures, including dams across the country. He noted that the partnership will help the government to take advantage of such large amounts of water for food production.

He further announced that the government is seeking to enhance its partnership with the Red Cross Society in strengthening the capacity of State agencies like the National Disaster Management Authority.

The move is intended to cultivate increased efficiency and effectiveness for better response.

home.

Some of the regions expected to be significantly affected by El Niño rains include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Vihiga, Laikipia (Laikipia West), Nakuru, and Narok.

Also Read: Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to Represent Kenya at UN Food Systems Summit Stock-Taking in Italy