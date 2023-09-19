Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gachagua To Convene Emergency Response Team Over El Nino Rains

By

Published

FB IMG 1681472560028

Rigathi Gachaguag

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to convene the National Emergency Response Committee to deliberate on the country’s preparedness for the expected El Nino rains.

Speaking on Monday evening, at a gala dinner in Nairobi organised by the Kenya Red Cross during the 10th International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society Pan African Conference, Gachagua said the committee will develop strategies to mitigate possible devastation that may be caused by the anticipated heavy rain season.

“Next week I will be convening the National Emergency Response Committee that I chair with all government agencies, development partners, the Red Cross, international organizations and all other stakeholders to discuss our preparedness for the expected El Nino rains,” said Gachagua.

The DP who was representing President William Ruto at the event called for cross-sector collaboration in preparing for any disaster that may be caused by the heavy rains.
“Predictions indicate that we may experience El Nino rains between September and January 2024. We invite you to work with us on putting measures to mitigate possible tragedies,” said the Deputy President.

Gachagua added that the government is working on a public-private partnership in building water harvesting structures, including dams across the country. He noted that the partnership will help the government to take advantage of such large amounts of water for food production.

He further announced that the government is seeking to enhance its partnership with the Red Cross Society in strengthening the capacity of State agencies like the National Disaster Management Authority.

The move is intended to cultivate increased efficiency and effectiveness for better response.
home.

Some of the regions expected to be significantly affected by El Niño rains include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Vihiga, Laikipia (Laikipia West), Nakuru, and Narok.

Also Read: Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to Represent Kenya at UN Food Systems Summit Stock-Taking in Italy

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020