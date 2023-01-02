Gachagua’s Home Senator Threatens to Impeach Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga has threatened to initiate a motion to impeach Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over perceived disrespect to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a video circulating online, Wamatinga said that he will lead Mt Kenya leaders to oust the former Senator should he continue to disrespect the DP

“Sakaja should know that the deputy president is not his age mate and so should be careful when he is addressing him.If he continues disrespecting our leader, we will impeach him, after all, we know he has very questionable academic papers,” the senator vowed.

He further stated that it was DP Gachagua who made Sakaja the Nairobi County boss by lobbying support from Kikuyus.

“Gachagua is the one who vouched for you in Mt Kenya so that you become governor. You must listen to him,” Wamatinga lectured Sakaja.

The feud between Gachagua and Sakaja began in December when the governor revealed plans to relocate public service vehicles from Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

“I have told the Nairobi Governor that we will have a sitting with him because we are the ones who elected him. I mobilized Kikuyus in Nairobi to vote for him and called him. Any decision that he makes which may affect business in Nairobi, we must first sit and discuss,” Gachagua said.

Sakaja on the other hand has maintained that he won’t be distracted in his vision to deliver for Nairobi.

While appearing in an interview with Royal Media Services on December 27 the county boss stated that he can’t compromise his stand.

“There are certain things we cannot compromise on…it is about a stand, sticking to it, and providing leadership,” Sakaja stated.

Also Read: UDA MCAs Give Sakaja One Month Ultimatum to Revise His City Hall Appointments