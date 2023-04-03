Gachagua’s Message To Kenyans After Arriving Reporting To Work At 5:30 AM

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday April 3 reported to his office at 5:30 AM.

In a statement via his Twitter, Gachagua urged Kenyans to go back to work and resume their businesses after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called off demos.

“As I drove through Nairobi City on my way to work early this morning, I was amazed by the resilience of the Kenyan people. Despite the heavy downpour, Kenyans are briskly walking to work as drivers beat the traffic jam and drainage challenges.

“With the calling off of the demonstrations and violence, I urge all Kenyans to go back to work and resume their businesses with vigour and alacrity,” said Gachagua.

The Second in command however noted that hooligans might try to loot despite the demos being called off.

He said that security officers would be deployed to protect Kenyans and businesses.

“Aware that hooligans who were set to take advantage of the chaos to loot and steal could still be prepared to continue, our security officers are vigilant and on full alert.

“All law breakers will be swiftly apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law. I am happy our economy that had started showing signs of recovery is now back on track,” he added.

His remarks come after Raila on Sunday called off demos slated for Monday (Today) to pave the way for talks on the reconstitution of IEBC.

“William Ruto has issued what I regard as an important statement, we have met and listened to a lot of people, including religious leaders, they have implored us to give dialogue a chance.

“We acknowledge the olive branch on dialogue, this is a positive development. We agree to a balanced parliamentary proceed co-chaired by both sides, this committee must be done immediately, including all arrests and prosecution related to demos,” he said.

Also Read: Gachagua’s Reaction After Raila Called Off Demos