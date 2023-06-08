Gaucho Denies Ties With Raila Says He’s Ready To Meet President Ruto

Bunge la wananchi president Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho has denied reports that he is a member of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Speaking during an interview with TV47 on Wednesday, June 7, Gaucho said he only worked with Azimio leaders since they shared the same vision on issues affecting Kenyans.

“What made me work with Azimio is the issues affecting Kenyans, I am the bunge president in fact I am the one who started the anti-government protests with people from bunge la mwananchi and Azimio joined us,” he added.

Gaucho at the same time said he is ready to meet with President William Ruto and discuss issues about the welfare of the youth.

“When he (President Ruto) calls me, I will meet him because the Azimio leader is Raila Odinga. I am just the ghetto president and I represent the people living in the slums. I am neither in Kenya Kwanza nor Azimio,” he stated.

Gaucho went on to say that Ruto has to meet specific conditions before agreeing to meet with him, having learned firsthand from leaders who damaged their careers by warming up to politicians.

“As long as he does not use the meeting for publicity as he has done with other politicians, I will have no problem. If he calls me, it should be something very open to the public because the people he surrounds himself with are controversial,” Gaucho explained.

This comes days after Gaucho called out Azimio leaders over abandoning him when he was arrested for taking part in anti-government demos.

“When Maina Njenga is apprehended, close to four principals were there, but we are ignored and treated as second-class members when apprehended. It is really painful because we were the first to start this revolution,” Gaucho said on May 31.

Also Read: