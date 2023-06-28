Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gaucho Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Armed Men

By

Published

unnamed

File image of Calvin Gaucho in hospital

Bunge la Wananchi president Calvin Okoth popularly known as Gaucho has been admitted to hospital after he was allegedly attacked on Tuesday ahead of the Azimio la Umoja rally in Kamukunji grounds Nairobi.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, June 28, Gaucho revealed that unknown armed men attacked him.

“Yesterday I was attacked by an unknown group of armed men on my way to the Kamukunji rally but I thank God I was able to escape after sustaining serious injuries. I am currently in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said.

The attack comes weeks after Gaucho denied reports that he is a member of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

IMG 20230523 WA0006

File image of Calvin Gaucho

Speaking during an interview with a local media station on June 7, Gaucho said he only worked with Azimio leaders since they shared the same vision on issues affecting Kenyans.

“What made me work with Azimio is the issues affecting Kenyans, I am the bunge president in fact I am the one who started the anti-government protests with people from bunge la mwananchi and Azimio joined us,” he stated.

Gaucho at the same time said he is ready to meet with President William Ruto and discuss issues about the welfare of the youth.

“When he (President Ruto) calls me, I will meet him because the Azimio leader is Raila Odinga. I am just the ghetto president and I represent the people living in the slums. I am neither in Kenya Kwanza nor Azimio,” he added.

Also Read: Gaucho Goes After Azimio Over Neglecting Him After Being Arrested

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019