Gaucho Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Armed Men

Bunge la Wananchi president Calvin Okoth popularly known as Gaucho has been admitted to hospital after he was allegedly attacked on Tuesday ahead of the Azimio la Umoja rally in Kamukunji grounds Nairobi.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, June 28, Gaucho revealed that unknown armed men attacked him.

“Yesterday I was attacked by an unknown group of armed men on my way to the Kamukunji rally but I thank God I was able to escape after sustaining serious injuries. I am currently in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said.

The attack comes weeks after Gaucho denied reports that he is a member of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Speaking during an interview with a local media station on June 7, Gaucho said he only worked with Azimio leaders since they shared the same vision on issues affecting Kenyans.

“What made me work with Azimio is the issues affecting Kenyans, I am the bunge president in fact I am the one who started the anti-government protests with people from bunge la mwananchi and Azimio joined us,” he stated.

Gaucho at the same time said he is ready to meet with President William Ruto and discuss issues about the welfare of the youth.

“When he (President Ruto) calls me, I will meet him because the Azimio leader is Raila Odinga. I am just the ghetto president and I represent the people living in the slums. I am neither in Kenya Kwanza nor Azimio,” he added.

