George Magoha’s Final Moments Before His Death 

Former Education CS Professor George Magoha had premonitions about his death and gave his wife Barbara instructions on what to do.

According to Magoha’s close friend Walter Mwanda, Magoha directed his wife to call his son and daughter-in-law.

“He had a premonition and told his wife that his time had come and he was happy. He then asked her to call the son and the daughter-in-law,” Mwanda stated.

He also revealed that Magoha asked the wife to call him as he was feeling unwell.

“At around 3 o’clock, I got a phone call from the wife that she needed me urgently. I was at a clinic in the Kenyatta National hospital seeing a patient and I called a colleague to take over. I rushed to my car and I was driving away from Kenyatta, she called again and asked me whether I had a blood pressure machine and I rushed back to my clinic, got a blood pressure machine,” Mwanda recounted.

Upon arriving at Magoha’s place, Mwanda checked the former CS’s blood pressure before he collapsed.

“He was seated actually, he greeted me and I decided to check the blood pressure. As I was recording he slipped off from his sitting position so we carried him to the car,” he said.

Magoha was then taken to Nairobi hospital where he also collapsed two times before passing away.

“He had a collapse, he was resuscitated back by his son who is a medical doctor, and 100 meters to the casualty of the Nairobi Hospital he collapsed gain. He was rushed to casualty there was resuscitation, which took a bit of time but they were not able to revive him,” Mwanda narrated.

His body was moved to the Lee Funeral Home.

