Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz To Visit Kenya This Week

President William Ruto has announced that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the country later this week.

Speaking on Monday during the Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, the President said that during the visit he would sign bilateral agreements that will see Kenya sending more workers to German.

“We have very many countries asking for Kenyan workers. The German chancellor will be here on Thursday and we will sign bilateral labour agreements that will see Kenyans get opportunities in the 250 million jobs Germany has on offer every year,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also revealed that his government intends to sign agreements with other developed countries in the next couple of months so that Kenyans can have job opportunities abroad.

“We have opportunities in Canada, the USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia… we will sign ten agreements in the next couple of months so that our youth get these opportunities,” the president stated.

Ruto cited the increasing diaspora remittances from Kenyans abroad, which hit a record $4.027 billion in 2022, inching closer to exports, which brought in $5.77 billion worth of foreign currency.

“The money we get every year from Kenyans in the diaspora is Ksh.400 billion. That is even more than what we get from our tea, coffee or horticulture exports,” Ruto added.

The President had on March toured Germany and held bilateral talks with Scholz regarding Germany’s collaboration with Kenya.

Scholz assured Ruto that Germany will support Kenya in its attempt to better penetrate the European Union market.

“The better access to Europe will help Kenyan firms to produce and sell more. This will accelerate employment creation and support more lives,” he said.

