Ghana and all African countries should emulate Rwanda

KDRTV News – Mr Kusi Boafo, Ghana’s head of Public Sector Reforms returns from a week’s visit to Rwanda and had this to say;

“The only thing we’ve than Rwanda is our politicians drive luxurious cars than theirs. From what I saw, Ghana is an embarrassment of a country and a total abomination to the creator”

“I was there with a 7 member delegation. We stepped out to find food. In fact there was no seller on the streets and everything was in order. With the equivalent of 40cedis, I fed all the 7 people. Rent is so controlled and accommodation is easy. I realized Ghana is in crisis”.

“Police were not stopping us unnecessarily on our way so I asked the driver and he told me all vehicles are equipped with chips from the *Vehicle Licensing. Once your car’s road worthy and license are valid, you just swipe them every morning. If it expires, the police are aware”.

” *There is so much serenity in the country. I saw a Methodist Church in a village shut down* *because the building looked weak. Church was told to put it* *in good shape before they can* *get permit to reopen. They do not want to wait for it to* *collapse before they blame God”- Kusi Boafo*

“The activities of the churches are regulated by the government of Rwanda. The churches pay property tax and also tax to the state from their revenue (tithes and offerings). One cannot be a pastor or set up a church or mosque if one does not have a degree or diploma in theology.”

“If we don’t stop worshipping politicians and playing foolish NPP vs NDC politics, we will suffer in future. I admit that I as a Public sector boss from Ghana, I drive a better car than their finance minister. They have more ambulances than we have. Ambulances even placed in farms”

“A minister told me that in 2008, Kagame gave loans to equal number of men and women to do business. They’d account after 5yrs and the women had increased their profit in folds but most of the men didnt survive. This explains why women receive 10% higher salaries in Rwanda than men”

“We toured the country. Saw lot of big plantations like coffee, tea and others. To my amazement, there were ambulances following farmers to the plantations in case there’s an injury. These small villages had hospitals with very young efficient working medics. I was in awe”

Was stunned to learn that their minister of Public Sector Reforms schooled at the University of Ghana Business School. A lot of them actually studied in Ghana. Their free Education ends at the Junior High School Level. The secondary schools are only subsidized”

WHAT LESSONS CAN

GHANA LEARN FROM THIS?. Their own civil war thought them how to survive, ours in

Ghana taught most of us how to be better thieves and tribalists.

*Copied*