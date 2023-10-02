Connect with us

Githu Muigai Resigns As Council of Legal Education Board Chairperson

By

Published

GITHU MUIGAI (1)

Githu Muigai Resigns As Council of Legal Education Board Chairperson

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai on Monday resigned as the chairperson of the Council of Legal Education.

In a letter seen by KDRTV, Muigai explained that the decision was informed following his appearance before the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO).

He said it was untenable for him to continue serving in the council following his proposal. 

“I write to inform you of my decision to resign from the Council of Legal Education, effective immediately. The events of the last week have made my continued leadership of the institution untenable. As most of you know I have dedicated a very large part of my career to legal education and training and it is with a very heavy heart that I have arrived at this decision,” the letter read in part. 

The former AG requested the State Law Office to replace him so that the CLE will continue doing its role seamlessly.

“I have requested the State Law Office to fill the vacancy as soon as possible to enable the institution to run seamlessly. I want to thank you all for the unconditional support you accorded me in my position as Chairman. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” he added. 

The resignation comes just days after a segment of the institution’s personnel went on strike, protesting mishandling of money.

The protest was centered on questionable expenses that personnel claimed management was incurring in the everyday operation of the institution.

Some also expressed worries about the institution’s integrity, prompting CEO Mary Mugure, who worked in an acting capacity, to leave last Friday.

Mugure stepped aside to allow the claims to be investigated.

Also Read: Former AG Githu Muigai Proposes Plan To Reduce Number of Constituencies & Counties

