News

Government Announces New Unga Prices After President Ruto’s Promise

FB IMG 1681720160637

File image of President William Ruto

The government has announced that prices for maize flour have dropped significantly. 

In a statement on Monday April 17, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed stated that the prices of select maize flour would retail between Ksh 159 and 160. 

“Unga prices have started going down just as President William Ruto had assured Kenyans over the weekend. 

“Prices have dropped to Ksh159 and Ksh 160, depending on the millers. When the President assumed office last year, a 2kg packet was retailing at approximately Ksh230,” he stated.

Information Chief Administrative Secretary Dennis Itumbi earlier announced that maize flour will be retailing between Ksh155 and Ksh160.

“Unga is now between KSh155 and KSh160 bob. Handshake spent Ksh 8 billion a month for a subsidy that was barely available for Kenyans while Ruto has used brainpower,” the CAS stated.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has also weighed in on the lowering of maize prices noting its a move by the government to reduce the cost of living. 

“Eventually cost of living will come down and affordable to all Kenyans. The master stroke is subsidising the production over consumption through farming and food security,” Cherargei noted.

President Ruto on Friday last week announced that prices of maize flour will go down beginning this week. 

“Nimepanga ile mahindi tumeagiza kutoka nchi za inje na kufikia mwisho wa wiki hii itakua imefika. Kuanzia next week mtaanza kuona bei ya unga ikiteremka kwa sababu mahindi itakua imefika,” Ruto announced.

He also assured farmers that the government would make sure they do not go into losses as a result of the imported maize.

“Lazima tubalance ili ile mahindi tunatoa inje hai umizi wakulima wetu,” Ruto added.

Also Read: UN Deputy Secretary General Clarifies On Reports Of Not Trust President Ruto 

