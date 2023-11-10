Connect with us

Government Apologizes To Kenyans Over El Nino Confusion 

The Kenya Meteorological Department on Friday rescind earlier remarks that there will be no El Nino rains. 

Met. department Director David Gikungu speaking at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s office apologized Kenyans over the confusion. 

Gikungu asked Kenyans to brace for the El Nino rains that have so far lead to deaths and destruction of property.

“I want to point out that as initially given in the forecast we have El Nino in this short rain season 2023 and we do apologize for the miscommunication because that was a big mistake and we are sorry.”

“Moving forward let us prepare for the enhanced rainfall as a result of the El Nino phenomenon that we are in,” said Gikungu.

Gachagua thereafter confimed the El Nino rains saying: “I think the matter is settled, El Nino it is.”

Gachagua also stated that there are ongoing efforts are currently going on to document missing people and property destroyed.

The second in command who chairs the Emergency Response Committee, subsequently directed the counties to reallocate resources initially set aside for the mitigation of the heavy rains.

“I take this opportunity to assure the nation that all necessary resources will be deployed to ensure safety security and comfort for our people and their property,” he added.

President Ruto had downscaled the possibility of El Nino rains in October 22 saying the country would experience significant rains which is good for the agricultural sector.

“You see the department has now said there will be no El-Nino, we will only have significant rains, which is even better for us to get to our farms and produce more,” Ruto said.

