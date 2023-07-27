Government Breaks Silence After Hackers Attacked State Websites 

Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has confirmed there has been a cyber attack on government websites.

Speaking on Thursday July 27 during an interview with Spice FM, Owalo assured Kenyans that the government is actively addressing the matter.

“Oh yes! To me that was not strange because cyber-attacks are predominant world over.”

“There was an attack. We are addressing that, we are not just coming up with instant remedial measures to address the current situation, we will build an elaborate risk mitigation framework,” said Owalo.

The ICT CS went on to explain that the attackers tried to jam the system to slow it down.

“They tried jamming the system by making more than ordinary requests into the system. It started by slowing down the system and we address it,” he explained.

“There is no cause for alarm, we have adequate resources to deal with cases of cyber insecurity,” Owalo added.

He further revealed that the state has formed a multifaceted team responsible for proactively monitoring global cyber security trends.

Owalo noted that the team will be tasked with developing appropriate risk mitigation measures to ensure the resilience of the government’s digital infrastructure.

This comes after details emerged online that Sudanese hackers are behind the cyber attack on Kenyan websites.

The hackers claimed that the attacks were carried out in protest to Kenya’s intervention in the affairs of their country.

Among the government websites that have been attacked is the ecitizen portal which is a one-stop shop for over 5,000 government services.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company has also allegedly been attacked.

Also Read: Twist As Raila Claims Ruto Turned Down President Ramaphosa’s Offer To Mediate Talks