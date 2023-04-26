Government Clarifies On 3 Percent Monthly Salary Deductions

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has come out to clarify President William Ruto’s remarks on 3% monthly salary deductions for civil servants.

Speaking on Tuesday April 25 during an interview with KTN News, PS Hinga stated that the President Ruto’s remarks were taken out of context noting that the deductions are not mandatory.

He noted that the deductions would be voluntary with civil servants choosing whether to contribute or not.

“He did not say we shall deduct the money tomorrow. He said that civil servants can elect to start contributions. If you contribute Ksh10,000, the government gives you another Ksh10,000 as your money.

“That is what the President meant. It is voluntary as we speak. It is not mandatory,” Hinga clarified.

President Ruto on Sunday announced that Kenyans would be contribute 3% of their salaries towards affordable housing with the employer being required to save an extra 3 percent.

“Every Kenyan will be able to contribute 3 per cent of their salary towards affordable housing. For every 3 per cent someone saves, the employer will be required by law to save an extra 3 per cent.

“As a government, we will be at the forefront in implementing this. For all government employees – approximately 700,000 – we will be saving 3 per cent for them after they have made their own 3 per cent contribution,” Ruto announced.

The remarks did not sit with a number of Kenyans who questioned why it would be mandatory.

Worker unions including KNUT have also slammed the Kenya Kwanza government over lack of consultation before coming up with the proposal.

Also Read: Civil Servants To Be Deducted 3% Of Their Salaries – President Ruto