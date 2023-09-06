Connect with us

News

Government Extends Deadline For University Loans Application

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 21 at 8.38.42 PM 1674204581

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu on Wednesday September 6 extended the deadline for university students seeking loans and scholarships for their higher education.

In a statement, CS Machogu said the deadline has been extended by a month from September 7, 2023 to October 7, 2023.

“The application period for loans and scholarships that was initially scheduled to lapse on September 7, 2023, has now been extended to October 7, 2023,” read the statement in part.

The Education CS ordered the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to review its portal to ensure all the 2,000 students yet to reach the age of 18 apply for HELB loans. This is after the Cabinet approved the review on the HELB portal.

Machogu at the same time directed the Universities Fund and Higher Education Loans Board to have measures for speedy processing of scholarships for all the students who applied.

“The Universities Fund and Higher Education Loans Board have been directed to put in place measures to commence immediate and speedy processing of scholarships and bursaries for all students who have already applied. Thereafter, the agencies will ensure the processing and disbursement exercise of scholarships and loans is conducted on a continuing basis,” CS Machogu stated.

He also asked the board station staff across all Huduma Centers countrywide to assist students in need of assistance regarding the application process for scholarships and loans.

Machogu further directed all universities to provide first-year students enough time to report to their institutions to ensure none is locked out of joining campus.

“Where universities have already commenced admission of First Years, measures must be in place to ensure students are not turned away for failure to pay school fees as the Government processes their funds applications,” Machogu directed.

Also Read: CS Machogu Reveals Amount Of Money Families of Mukumu Girls Students Who Died Will Receive

