Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Government Fines Casa Vera Lounge Ksh 1.8 Million for Posting Reveler’s Image Online

By

Published

unnamed (9)

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) on Tuesday fined Casa Vera Lounge, a popular joint located along Ngong Road Ksh 1.85 million over posting a reveler’s image on their social media platform without consent.

ODPC in a statement said the heavy penalty will ensure that going forward, social joints will seek consent before using customer’s photos.

“The establishment was fined Sh1,850,000 for posting a reveller’s image on their social media platform without the Data Subject’s consent. This penalty seeks to ensure that other lounges, clubs seek consent from their customers prior to posting,” the statement read in part.

At the same time, ODPC fined Roma School mixed day & boarding primary school in Uthiru Ksh.4.55 million for posting a minor’s images without parental consent.

“This being the first and the highest penalty to an educational facility sends a message to schools and other facilities handling minors’ personal data to obtain consent from parents/guardians prior to processing minors’ data,” ODPC stated.

Also fined was Mulla Pride Ltd, a Digital Credit Provider which operates KeCredit and Faircash mobile lending Apps.

The company was fined Ksh 2,975,000 after being found culpable of using the names and contact information of complainants which were obtained from third parties and subsequently used to send threatening messages and phone calls.

ODPC also announced that it has completed conducting a compliance audit on Naivas Supermarket and digital credit lender WhitePath.

“The findings will be shared with the Data Controllers for their swift action,” said ODPC.

The commission further said it will be embarking on conducting 40 compliance audits on various data controllers and in various sectors by the end of the year.

Also Read: Uriri MP Mark Nyamita Reveals Who Will Pay His Ksh 1 Million ODM Fine 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020