Government Fines Casa Vera Lounge Ksh 1.8 Million for Posting Reveler’s Image Online

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) on Tuesday fined Casa Vera Lounge, a popular joint located along Ngong Road Ksh 1.85 million over posting a reveler’s image on their social media platform without consent.

ODPC in a statement said the heavy penalty will ensure that going forward, social joints will seek consent before using customer’s photos.

“The establishment was fined Sh1,850,000 for posting a reveller’s image on their social media platform without the Data Subject’s consent. This penalty seeks to ensure that other lounges, clubs seek consent from their customers prior to posting,” the statement read in part.

At the same time, ODPC fined Roma School mixed day & boarding primary school in Uthiru Ksh.4.55 million for posting a minor’s images without parental consent.

“This being the first and the highest penalty to an educational facility sends a message to schools and other facilities handling minors’ personal data to obtain consent from parents/guardians prior to processing minors’ data,” ODPC stated.

Also fined was Mulla Pride Ltd, a Digital Credit Provider which operates KeCredit and Faircash mobile lending Apps.

The company was fined Ksh 2,975,000 after being found culpable of using the names and contact information of complainants which were obtained from third parties and subsequently used to send threatening messages and phone calls.

ODPC also announced that it has completed conducting a compliance audit on Naivas Supermarket and digital credit lender WhitePath.

“The findings will be shared with the Data Controllers for their swift action,” said ODPC.

The commission further said it will be embarking on conducting 40 compliance audits on various data controllers and in various sectors by the end of the year.

