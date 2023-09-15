Government Issues Directive Ahead of 2023 National Examinations  

The Ministry of Education has directed all schools to ensure that no activities involving parents and other stakeholders are not allowed in the third term.

In a statement on Friday, September 15, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang stated that the move will allow students to prepare for national examinations that are slated to start on October 30, 2023.

“Field officials and institutional administrators are reminded that all school activities involving parents and other stakeholders are not allowed during the Third Term to allow for adequate preparations ahead of the National Examinations that are set to start on 30th October 2023,” Kipsang stated.

The Education PS also said the third term of the 2023 calendar will end on October 27, 2023.

“All schools opened for the Third Term of the 2023 academic calendar on August 28th, 2023, which is scheduled to run until October 27th, 2023 to pave the way for the national examinations season,” he noted.

Kipsang further assured public schools that they will receive third term capitation latest Wednesday next week.

“These capitations will be disbursed as follows; Junior secondary school Sh1.7 billion, Free Primary Education Sh1.5 billion and Free Day Secondary education Sh12.9 billion,” Kipsang said.

“The ministry wishes to assure all schools that the funds will be wired to respective school accounts by September 20 to facilitate smooth delivery of targeted learning activities,” the PS added.

Kipsang said the ministry has relayed a detailed breakdown of the funds that will be sent to schools for their prudent utilization as is required under government regulations.

In the allocations, Junior Secondary Schools will receive Ksh1,758,082,749.00 while Free Primary Education and Free Day Secondary Education will get Ksh1,562,1342,596.88 3 and Ksh12,929,057,376.40 respectively.

