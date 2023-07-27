Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Government Issues Statement After Sudanese Hackers Attacked Kenya’s e-Visa Applications 

By

Published

Chinese jkia 2

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that there is a challenge on the processing of e-visa applications after a cyber attack on ecitizen.

In a statement on Thursday July 27, Foreign Affairs Ministry PS Korir Sing’Oei advised foreigners traveling to Kenya that they will receive a visa after arriving in the country. 

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya presents its complements to all Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations in Kenya and has the honour to inform that there is currently a challenge in the Government e-citizen platform, which is impacting processing of e-visa.

“Therefore, travelers will be issued a visa upon arrival at all entry points to Kenya. The Government also wishes to advise all airlines to on-board travelers destined to Kenya,” read the statement in part.

Prepare for massive budget cuts on foreign travel, PS nominee tells MPs Nation 2023 06 06 13.00.50 1686045685

The government expressed remorse for those who had been affected by the cyber attack, especially the foreigners. 

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations in Kenya the assurances of its highest consideration,” Korir added. 

Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo confirmed there has been a cyber attack on government websites. 

Speaking during an interview with Spice FM, Owalo assured Kenyans that the government is actively addressing the matter.

“Oh yes! To me that was not strange because cyber-attacks are predominant world over.” 

“There was an attack. We are addressing that, we are not just coming up with instant remedial measures to address the current situation, we will build an elaborate risk mitigation framework,” said Owalo.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019