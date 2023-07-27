Government Issues Statement After Sudanese Hackers Attacked Kenya’s e-Visa Applications 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that there is a challenge on the processing of e-visa applications after a cyber attack on ecitizen.

In a statement on Thursday July 27, Foreign Affairs Ministry PS Korir Sing’Oei advised foreigners traveling to Kenya that they will receive a visa after arriving in the country.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya presents its complements to all Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations in Kenya and has the honour to inform that there is currently a challenge in the Government e-citizen platform, which is impacting processing of e-visa.

“Therefore, travelers will be issued a visa upon arrival at all entry points to Kenya. The Government also wishes to advise all airlines to on-board travelers destined to Kenya,” read the statement in part.

The government expressed remorse for those who had been affected by the cyber attack, especially the foreigners.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations in Kenya the assurances of its highest consideration,” Korir added.

Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo confirmed there has been a cyber attack on government websites.

Speaking during an interview with Spice FM, Owalo assured Kenyans that the government is actively addressing the matter.

“Oh yes! To me that was not strange because cyber-attacks are predominant world over.”

“There was an attack. We are addressing that, we are not just coming up with instant remedial measures to address the current situation, we will build an elaborate risk mitigation framework,” said Owalo.