Government Issues Travel Advisory Ahead of Christmas Festivities

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has cautioned Kenyans intending to travel upcountry for the Christmas festivities.

Speaking on Sunday, December 10, Mwaura underlined that weather forecasts suggest that heavy rains would persist over many locations, increasing the risk of flash floods and reducing visibility on the roads.

To ensure a safe voyage, the Government Spokesperson advised travelers to take caution and stay up to current on weather conditions.

He recommended anyone who wanted to travel to postpone their plans during this period unless necessary.

“When it rains flash floods are still imminent so it may not be very safe to travel. Unless it is extremely necessary, we should keep off these roads altogether until such a time that are fully restored,” Mwaura stated.

The Government Spokesperson also advised motorists to avoid driving when it is raining noting that less visibility may compromise their safety.

Mwaura further asked Kenyans to minimize night travel as much as possible and ensure they prepare well before traveling.

“Night travel should be minimized as much as possible and ensure that you have your vehicle mechanically prepared well for the journey ahead, have with you the necessary survival kits, warm clothes, drinking water, hot food, phone and medication if necessary.”

“If possible do not travel with children at this time. Further do not drive in or through rivers or in flooded areas, moving or stagnant waters. It is important that you take your time and wait for it to subside or turn around,” he added.

Additionally, Mwaura urged those traveling to ensure they are in communication with someone so that their travel updates can be known should any trouble arise along the way.

