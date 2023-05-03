Connect with us

News

Government Pathologist Explains How 4 Shakahola Victims Were Killed

JOHANSEN ODUOR MASKED

Government pathologist Johasen Oduor has revealed that four Shakahola victims out of 30 whose bodies underwent post mortem on Tuesday May 2 were murdered.

Addressing the media after the autopsy, Oduor revealed that one of the victims who a child was strungled to death while two others underwent smothering, which resulted to their deaths.

“For one of them, we could clearly see marks on the neck similar to those of someone who had been strangled with the breaking of some bones in the neck. We are certain that this person, who was a child, was actually strangulated.

“Two had undergone smothering. This is where someone blocks your nose and mouth so that you are unable to breathe and you die,” stated the pathologist.

He noted that the fourth child died after suffering blunt force trauma to the head.

Oduour at the same time pointed out that 20 other victims passed away as a result of starvation.

The government pathologist further stated that there is no need to have human rights organizations representatives during the post mortem exercise.

“Autopsy is more of a forensic investigation and they might not have any role inside there. Other than being traumatised, I don’t think their role is really needed there,” he stated.

FvCgJT3WAAEDimL

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Monday stated that the pathologists would also investigate if the victims have any missing organs from their bodies.

“If any of the Shakahola victims have their organs missing we will tell the world. There is nothing we are hiding and that is the truth, we will have to find out why the organs are missing, who took them, and where. This is a long and protracted process of accountability at Shakahola,” said Kindiki.

