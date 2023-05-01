Connect with us

News

Government Pathologist Reveals Cause Of Death Of Shakahola Victims

Government chief pathologist Johansen Oduor has revealed that seven of nine children whose bodies were exhumed from the Shakahola forest died as a result of starvation.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Oduor disclosed that the other two children died due to lack of oxygen.

He also noted that pathologists were unable to determine the cause of death of an adult whose body was part of the autopsies conducted on Monday. Oduor stated that the body of the victim had stayed in the Shakahola grave for a while.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki earlier stated that the pathologist would also investigate if the victims have any missing organs from their bodies.

“If any of the Shakahola victims have their organs missing we will tell the world. There is nothing we are hiding and that is the truth, we will have to find out why the organs are missing, who took them, and where. This is a long and protracted process of accountability at Shakahola,” said Kindiki.

He noted that the post-mortem excise on the victims would take a week to be concluded.

As of Monday, no other body had been exhumed and the death toll remains at 110. DCI detectives and pathologists are however combing the Shakahola forest to look for more shallow graves and any other cult victim in hiding.

The government last week imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew at Chakama Ranch where the Shakahola forest is located. The government also blocked the media from accessing the forest.

So far police have arrested over 10 members of the cult including controversial pastor Ezekiel Odero who is alleged to have ties with Pastor Mackenzie.

