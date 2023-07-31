Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Government Releases Ksh.2 Billion for Inua Jamii Fund Beneficiaries

By

Published

Ps Motari
Ps Motari

The Kenyan government has recently disbursed Ksh.2 billion towards the Inua Jamii Fund, a social protection initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable groups in the society.

The fund targets individuals such as orphans, Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), and senior citizens who often face challenges in meeting their basic needs.

Administered by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the fund’s latest disbursement aims to benefit one million beneficiaries.

Each recipient is set to receive Ksh.2,000 monthly to help alleviate their financial struggles and improve their overall well-being.

In addition to the Inua Jamii Fund, the government has further allocated Ksh.4.3 million for a complementary nutrition and health education program.

This initiative seeks to provide beneficiaries with essential information and support to maintain good health and well-balanced nutrition.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi, Joseph Motari, the Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs, explained that the delay in the July reimbursement was due to system glitches.

However, he assured the public that these issues have been resolved, and payments will now be made between the 15th and 20th of every month.

Furthermore, Motari stated that the President has directed that these funds be reimbursed before civil servants’ salaries, ensuring timely disbursement going forward.

Last week, Motari had announced the release of over Ksh.8.36 billion, representing the second tranche for the months of March, April, May, and June.

With this allocation, each elderly person was set to receive Ksh.8,000, providing much-needed financial support to this vulnerable group.

The Inua Jamii Fund and the complementary nutrition and health education program are essential steps towards addressing the welfare of vulnerable groups in Kenya.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019