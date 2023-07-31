Government Releases Ksh.2 Billion for Inua Jamii Fund Beneficiaries

The Kenyan government has recently disbursed Ksh.2 billion towards the Inua Jamii Fund, a social protection initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable groups in the society.

The fund targets individuals such as orphans, Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), and senior citizens who often face challenges in meeting their basic needs.

Administered by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the fund’s latest disbursement aims to benefit one million beneficiaries.

Each recipient is set to receive Ksh.2,000 monthly to help alleviate their financial struggles and improve their overall well-being.

In addition to the Inua Jamii Fund, the government has further allocated Ksh.4.3 million for a complementary nutrition and health education program.

This initiative seeks to provide beneficiaries with essential information and support to maintain good health and well-balanced nutrition.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi, Joseph Motari, the Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs, explained that the delay in the July reimbursement was due to system glitches.

However, he assured the public that these issues have been resolved, and payments will now be made between the 15th and 20th of every month.

Furthermore, Motari stated that the President has directed that these funds be reimbursed before civil servants’ salaries, ensuring timely disbursement going forward.

Last week, Motari had announced the release of over Ksh.8.36 billion, representing the second tranche for the months of March, April, May, and June.

With this allocation, each elderly person was set to receive Ksh.8,000, providing much-needed financial support to this vulnerable group.

The Inua Jamii Fund and the complementary nutrition and health education program are essential steps towards addressing the welfare of vulnerable groups in Kenya.