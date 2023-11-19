Connect with us

Government Reveals Identities Of 2 KRA Officials Whose Car Was Swept Away By Floods

By

Published

mombasa flooding 1 data

mombasa flooding

The Ministry of Interior has revealed identities of two Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials whose vehicle was swept by floods. 

In a statement on Sunday, Interior PS Raymond Omollo stated that the two have been identified as Joram Maina and David Ng’ang’a who worked at the Lungalunga One stop Border. 

“We have established from Lungalunga One Stop Border Post that the occupants in the Land Cruiser vehicle were Joram Maina, Lungalunga Border Management Committee Chairperson and David Ng’ang’a,” read the statement in part. 

The Interior PS indicated that the vehicle has been retrieved but the bodies of the two officials are yet to be found. 

“The vehicle has been pulled out from the raging waters and towed to Msambweni Police station without the bodies of the two officers. However, a multi-agency team led by the Kenya Coast Guard Service is on scene trying to retrieve the bodies,” Omollo added. 

He noted that the incident happened on Friday morning at around 0730 hrs, when the vehicle ferrying the two KRA officers was swept away by floods at Ramisi Bridge in Lungalunga, Kwale County on its way to Mombasa County.

“On behalf of the Border Control and Coordination Committee and as its Chairperson, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends at this difficult time,” PS Omollo continued.

The Coastal counties including Mombasa and Kwale have been among the most hit by the ongoing heavy rains in the country.

i9oi 1700375039

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Friday deployed an emergency team to rescue constituents whose homes had been submerged by floods.

Also Read: Thousands Reported Dead As Floods Hit Libya

