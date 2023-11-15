Government Revises  Charges For New ID, Replacement After Public Uproar

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has revoked a Gazette Notice that hiked fees for the acquisition of IDs and replacement.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Kindiki replaced the gazette notice with a new one proposing new charges.

According to the new notice, a new National Identity card will now cost Sh300, and not Sh1,000 earlier gazetted.

He however noted that Kenyans who will prove to be poor will not pay for new IDs.

“On the particular issue of acquisition of National Identity Cards by previously not registered citizens, the Government shall defray the costs of the revised charges, fees and levies through a waiver for indigent Kenyans who demonstrate inability to pay,” Kindiki stated.

To replace a lost ID, Kenyans will now pay Sh 1000 and not sh2,000 indicated in the revoked notice. To Change the particulars of an ID still remains at Sh1,000.

The cost of replacing a passport has been maintained as indicated in the earlier notice.

An ordinary passport (34 pages) that costs Sh4,500 will cost Sh7,500, the 50-page passport will cost Sh9,500 up from the current Sh6,000 and the 66-page passport would cost Sh12,500 up from the current Sh7,500.

Replacing a lost passport would cost Sh20,000, compared to Sh12,000 which was initially charged.

“The intended revised charges, fees and levies are informed by the need for Kenya’s self-reliance in financing the National Budget, to wean the Country from unsustainable debt that poses grave threats to our sovereignty and the dignity of future generations,” Kindiki noted.

The Interior CS further said that the new intended charges, fees and levies have been adjusted to accommodate views of the public already received following the publication of the revoked Gazette Notices.

Also Read: Pain Ahead as Government Hikes ID, passport and Visa Fees