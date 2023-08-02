Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Government Suspends Worldcoin Operations in Kenya 

By

Published

cskindiki

CS Kithure kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has suspended Worldcoin registration operations in Kenya. 

In a statement on Wednesday August 2, Kindiki said the government took the decision to allow relevant government agencies to ascertain the risks, legality, and authenticity of the said activities of the Worldcoin.

This is after thousands of Kenyans queued at shopping malls across the country to create Worldcoin accounts. 

“The Government has suspended forthwith the activities of Worldcoin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the people of Kenya until public agencies certify the absence of any risks to the general public whatsoever,” read the statement in part. 

The Interior CS also noted that investigations have commenced on the tech firm to ensure its authenticity and activities. 

“Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data,” Kindiki added.

Worldcoin 1690958206

He further stated that the government will undertake all measures to assure public safety and the integrity of the financial transactions involving such a large number of citizens be satisfactorily provided upfront.

Appropriate action will be taken on any natural or juristic person who furthers, aids, abets or otherwise engages in or is connected with the activities afore-described,” Kindiki warned.

The suspension comes after reports emerged that over 350,000 Kenyans have scanned their iris in the firm. 

Also Read: Data Protection Commissioner Cautions Kenyans Against Sharing Personal Details with WorldCoin

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019