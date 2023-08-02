Government Suspends Worldcoin Operations in Kenya 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has suspended Worldcoin registration operations in Kenya.

In a statement on Wednesday August 2, Kindiki said the government took the decision to allow relevant government agencies to ascertain the risks, legality, and authenticity of the said activities of the Worldcoin.

This is after thousands of Kenyans queued at shopping malls across the country to create Worldcoin accounts.

“The Government has suspended forthwith the activities of Worldcoin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the people of Kenya until public agencies certify the absence of any risks to the general public whatsoever,” read the statement in part.

The Interior CS also noted that investigations have commenced on the tech firm to ensure its authenticity and activities.

“Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data,” Kindiki added.

He further stated that the government will undertake all measures to assure public safety and the integrity of the financial transactions involving such a large number of citizens be satisfactorily provided upfront.

Appropriate action will be taken on any natural or juristic person who furthers, aids, abets or otherwise engages in or is connected with the activities afore-described,” Kindiki warned.

The suspension comes after reports emerged that over 350,000 Kenyans have scanned their iris in the firm.

Also Read: Data Protection Commissioner Cautions Kenyans Against Sharing Personal Details with WorldCoin