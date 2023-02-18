Connect with us

Government Takes Action On David Pkosing’s Chopper Over Links To Banditry Attacks

File image of David Pkosing

The Government has grounded a helicopter belonging to Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing over links to banditry in North Rift. 

The embattled legislator’s green and white helicopter, number 5Y-DPL, which was used to transport seven men arrested and released by the Kitale Law Courts for suspected involvement in banditry at Kainuk, is now a subject of forensic investigations by the DCI.

Speaking on Friday February 17 after being interrogated by the DCI, Pkosing confirmed that he owns a chopper.

Pkosing however said the white chopper that has been linked to banditry activities is not his.

“The green and white chopper is mine, the white chopper that is doing rounds on social media is not mine. Is it wrong for a Pokot to own a chopper?” Posed Pkosing.

The Azimio MP accused the State of dealing with the banditry menace in the North Rift selectively. 

“Other leaders from neighbouring communities have incited their constituents, why aren’t they being questioned as well?” He asked.

Pkosing’s lawyer Danstan Omari defended him against the allegations directed at him saying his chopper has not taken part in any banditry activity.

“They are now saying that it ferries firearms from Wilson to West Pokot. Yet this aircraft is used by leaders across all divides and cleared by KAA,” said Omari.

Forensic experts from the DCI are on Saturday expected to conduct a forensic analysis on the chopper at Wilson Airport.

DCI detectives have also informed the third-term MP that they will contact him on Monday if further clarification is required, even as security forces entered disturbed and dangerous areas to launch a major operation aimed at rooting out bandits.

Also Read: President Ruto Elicits Debate After Claiming He Fired Former DCI Boss George Kinoti 

