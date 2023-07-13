Government To Evict All Squatters From Mlolongo After Wednesday Chaos – CS Kuria

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria now says the government will evict all squatters from the East Africa Portland Cement Company land in Athi River, Machakos County.

CS Kuria in a statement on Thursday July 13 claimed that Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau organized some of the squatters who were evicted from the land to cause mayhem in Mlolongo town.

“The violence in Mlolongo yesterday was because we evicted squatters from East Africa Portland land led by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau. Today we will evict all illegal squatters. You can burn all you want but sibanduki,” said Kuria.

Makau was arrested on Thursday morning at 4 am after the DCI detectives raided his home in Karen. The MP is being held at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu.

He has however denied any involvement in the Mlolongo demonstrations where a section of the Expressway was damaged affecting traffic flow.

The arrest comes after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki warned that those who were involved in the demos will be arrested adding that those who financed the protester will also be held liable.

“The Government has tonight mobilised all the law enforcement agencies of the State and the institutions of our country’s criminal justice system to conclude investigations urgently and proceed to the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the planning and execution of the crimes committed today, including those who funded or otherwise aided or abetted the offenders,” Kindiki said.

The Azimio demos in Mlolongo on Wednesday turned chaotic after the protestors vandalized property including the Expressway toll station barriers.

The demos resulted in the death of four people who were shot dead as the police were engaging the protestors.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Goes After Uhuru Over Last Week’sProtests