Government To Resume Shakahola Bodies Exhumation – CS Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the government would resume the exhumation of bodies in Shakahola Forest in Kilifi from next week.

Speaking on Friday in Embu, Kindiki stated that experts managing the Shakahola forest have revealed there are more bodies in mass graves.

Kindiki said that the suspects behind the massacre will face genocide and terrorism charges in court.

“This incident, sad as it is, is going to be the last one. We will do what it takes to ensure we don’t get such kind of harm anymore,” Kindiki assured.

He added, “We intend to make more arrests in coming days and we will punish by prosecuting them with worst forms of crime that they have done in our law books.”

Kindiki also lauded President William Ruto for putting up a commission to inquire into the Shakahola cult deaths and another taskforce that will help in regulating places of worship.

“I know there will be resistance but it doesn’t matter who is opposed to fighting against rogue preachers, government must swallow the bullet, heads must roll,” said Kindiki.

President Ruto earlier in a gazette notice appointed Court of Appeal judge, Justice Jessie Lesiit to lead a task force that will investigate the Shakahola cult deaths.

Other commissioners include; Justice (Rtd) Mary Kasango, Dr Frank Njenga (psychiatrist), Eric Gumbo, Bishop Catherine Mutua, Dr Jonathan Lodompui, Wanyama Musiambu and Albert Musasia.

The team has been mandated to inquire into the deaths, torture and inhumane treatment of members of controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s Good News International Church.

It will also put together circumstantial material to assist the Director of Public Prosecution in netting more people for accountability.

