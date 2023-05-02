Connect with us

News

Government Withdraws Police Officers Attached To Azimio Leaders Ahead Of Demos 

By

Published

vetting koome

File image on Police IG Japhet Koome

Police officers attached to Azimio la Umoja leaders have been recalled ahead of anti-government protests. 

The officers’ commander sent a random message ordering them to report to the Security of Government Building offices and return their weapons.

“To all officers whose VIPs will participate in tomorrow’s demonstration (Maandamano) you are advised not to accompany them (VIPs) on the same, instead you are supposed to report to U/Camp, return your firearms at the SGB armory and be on standby at the Unit Headquarters as you await for onward communication,” the message read. 

The VIPs, including Members of Parliament and senators, are usually guarded by police officers.

The move is also seen as part of measures to minimize clashes between anti-riot police and bodyguards.

There are plans to handle the Tuesday protests differently. Officials expect several arrests, despite knowing that the move is illegal because the constitution guarantees the right to protest.

There are also concerns that opposing groups gathered by political figures would cause havoc.

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome had in March said that he would not deploy police officers to Azimio politicians who during demonstrations throw stones at Anti Riot Police Officers. 

“The IG will give all VIPS security. But there is no way I can give you security if you use the same privilege to throw stones at me. So It’s true, all those who have been involved in throwing stones at the police I have withdrawn their security,” Koome said.

Also Read: Raila Goes After President Ruto Over Shakahola Deaths, Accuses Him of Being a Cult

