News

Governments Collects Ksh900 Million In One day Through eCitizen, Setting New Record

By

Published

unnamed (1)

File image of Immigration PS Julius Bitok

The revenue collected by the government on the eCitizen portal on a single day has for the first time crossed the Ksh900 million mark.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok in a statement on Thursday, December 21 said that the latest data from the online access and payment platform for government services reveals that Ksh903.6 million was collected on Wednesday the 20th of December, 2023.

Nearly a third of the amount was generated from transactions in US dollars totalling $1,446,495 compared to the Ksh680.4 million in the local currency.

“The figure marks a steady rise in monies collected through the platform following President William Ruto’s directive to all state agencies to onboard all their services on the eCitizen platform by the end of this year,” the statement read in part.

The President had also directed that all payments for government services should be channelled through a consolidated paybill, 222222.

The move was intended to inject better management and transparency in revenue collection and to stem leakages from numerous collection points.

Following the directive and with over 14,000 services currently accessible and payable on eCitizen, the daily revenue collection rose to an average of Ksh300M per day in November.

According to data from Treasury Ksh4.664B was collected in November up from Ksh1.44B in June before the Presidential directive.

The amounts for July, August, and September were Ksh2.362B, Ksh3.636B and Ksh4,233B respectively.

“The government is banking on the average 5,000 new users who sign up to eCitizen daily in addition to the 11 million eCitizen existing users alongside the onboarding of more services to further increase its daily revenue collection,” the statement added.

Also Read: Supermarket Chain Carrefour Announces Way Forward After Being fined Ksh1.1 billion

