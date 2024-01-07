Governmnet Issues Update On Electronic Travel Authorisation

The Ministry of Interior on Sunday issued an update on the status of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

In a statement, the ministry said the move to scrap visas and replace them with ETA will boost tourism and attract more foreign investment to Kenya.

“The vacated visa requirements have been replaced by the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system. This is designed for visa-exempt foreign nationals traveling to or transiting through our country, especially by air,” read the statement in part.

According to the ministry, 9787 ETA applications have been received so far, of which 4046 have already been processed, while the others are being processed on a priority basis based on the travel itinerary submitted by each applicant.

Before the introduction of ETA, citizens of 51 countries enjoyed visa-free entry into Kenya, while travelers from 155 other countries were subject to a $50 visa application process.

Except for East African Community (EAC) nationals, entry requirements and fees are now the same regardless of country of origin. The visa fee was $50, while the ETA fee is $30 for all.

The government will also have advance information on passengers as they will be required to fill out personal data forms in the ETA system.

“With the introduction of the ETA, we now have comprehensive data on all visitors significantly improving our ability to ensure the safety and well-being of both our visitors and citizens,” PS Bitok stated.

ETA will also reduce the waiting time for visa applications from 14 days to just 72 hours.

To ensure a seamless experience, the government has introduced a 24-hour service desk dedicated to ETA, which will also ensure that customers are served promptly regardless of the time of day, taking into account the different time zones around the world.

