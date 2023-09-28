Connect with us

News

Governor Anyang Nyong'o Lands Plum International Job

By

Published

IMG 20230928 WA0009

File image of Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has been appointed as a United Nations advisor on local governments.

Nyong’o announced the new role in a statement via social media on Thursday September 18. 

“It is with humility that I accept my appointment as UN Advisor on Local Governments, promising that I will do my best to promote the ideals and objectives of the UN as a member of the Advisory Group in advancing the cause of local and regional governments,” he stated.

The second term governor was appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and will advise the SG on problems of involvement and action by local and regional governments.

Governor Nyong’o will also work with the UN Advisory Board, which is tasked with advising the UN Secretary-General on issues relating to informing the decision-making of Member States in responding to multiple and overlapping crises.

This is not the Governor’s first international assignment.

Nyong’o also serves as Vice-President of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA) for East Africa. He is also a member of the UCLG Africa Presidency and the UCLG World Executive.

Nyong’o’s appointment follows the recent appointment of Sports CS Ababu Namwamba to the United Nations.

Ababu Namwamba and Ruto (1) 1695815123 (1)

Ababu Namwamba and Ruto

President William Ruto appointed Namwamba to the United Nations (UN) Global Leadership Council of Generation Unlimited (GenU), where he will drive the Kenyan youth agenda on a global scale.

Also Read: Cherargei Goes After CS Ababu Namwamba Over Mismanagement Of Sports 

