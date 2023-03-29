Governor Anyang Nyon’go Suspends Public Demonstrations in Kisumu

Governor Peter Anyang Nyong’o has suspended anti-government public demonstrations in Kisumu County indefinitely.

In a statement on Wednesday March 29, Governor Nyong’o stated that the move was reached at following consolations with the Azimio National leadership and the County Executive Committee.

He however noted that the Kisumu locals would from now on join demonstrations led by Azimio leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi.

“All public demonstrations within Kisumu County have from today been suspended indefinitely so that we can join the demonstrations in Nairobi,” read the statement in part.

Nyong’o revealed that the Kisumu government has delivered a message to Raila over the move.

“The people of Kisumu have spoken loudly and clearly on these very serious matters and have delivered their petitions to the government. We have delivered the message and expressed our resolve to stand with the Azimio La Umoja leader, Raila Amollo Odinga in his quest for Justice,” he noted.

Nyong’o further appealed to Kisumu residents to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the maintenance of peace and security in the county.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Kisumu to work in tandem with law enforcement officers to maintain peace and security in our county,” he stated.

Three people have died as a result of the anti-government demonstrations that began last week in Kisumu, including two who were shot dead and one who died from injuries sustained by a mob. Several muggings and acts of vandalism have also been reported during the protests.

Raila on Tuesday insisted that the twice-weekly anti-government demonstrations would continue.

The ODM leader wants the government to address a number of issues, including the skyrocketing cost of living and access to IEBC servers.

