Governor Nyaribo Goes After Arati Over the Keroka Boundary Dispute

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has slammed his Kisii counterpart Simba Arati over a boundary dispute in Keroka town.

Nyaribo stated that no further political discussions are required because a team would be on-site building beacons that separate the two devolved units.

“I don’t think Keroka has any political dimension. We asked the national government which sent a team and raised the coordinates to erect the beacons, so what are we discussing, there is nothing,” Nyaribo told journalists in Kisii.

“Arati is my brother but even as brothers you may disagree but now that the beaconing has been done let each keep his lane and stay within his homestead.”

The Nyamira Governor was speaking to journalists shortly after chairing the United Progressives Alliance, UPA, party meeting at Kisii’s Kamel Park Hotel.

He stated that preparations are in the works to boost the Party’s visibility in Kenyan politics by 2027 with a large member recruiting effort. Recruitment has already begun in both Kisii and Nyamira counties, which have 20 elected leaders.

“The task to recruit more members in the Coast, Rift Valley, Western and North Eastern is on course,” Nyaribo said in a statement.

National Governing Council and NGC leaders attended the Kisii conference. The party planned to hold mobilization and registration training.

Also Read: I am Not Going To Behave Any Time Soon Pleasing DP Gachagua – Simba Arati