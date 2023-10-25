Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Governor Nyaribo Goes After Arati Over the Keroka Boundary Dispute

By

Published

Simba Arati

Governor Simba Arati

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has slammed his Kisii counterpart Simba Arati over a boundary dispute in Keroka town.

Nyaribo stated that no further political discussions are required because a team would be on-site building beacons that separate the two devolved units.

“I don’t think Keroka has any political dimension. We asked the national government which sent a team and raised the coordinates to erect the beacons, so what are we discussing, there is nothing,” Nyaribo told journalists in Kisii.

“Arati is my brother but even as brothers you may disagree but now that the beaconing has been done let each keep his lane and stay within his homestead.”

The Nyamira Governor was speaking to journalists shortly after chairing the United Progressives Alliance, UPA, party meeting at Kisii’s Kamel Park Hotel.

He stated that preparations are in the works to boost the Party’s visibility in Kenyan politics by 2027 with a large member recruiting effort. Recruitment has already begun in both Kisii and Nyamira counties, which have 20 elected leaders.

“The task to recruit more members in the Coast, Rift Valley, Western and North Eastern is on course,” Nyaribo said in a statement.

National Governing Council and NGC leaders attended the Kisii conference. The party planned to hold mobilization and registration training.

Also Read: I am Not Going To Behave Any Time Soon Pleasing DP Gachagua – Simba Arati 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020