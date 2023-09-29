Governor Nyong’o Thanks FedEx for starting Direct Flights to Kenya

KDRTV News Memphis U.S -Governor Nyong’o Thanks FedEx International for Direct Flights to Kenya.

Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has thanked the President and the entire board of management for FedEx international Group for honoring a pledge of starting a direct flight to Kenya.

Prof. Anyang Nyong’o while leading a delegation of Governors from Kenya to Memphis Tennessee in 2019 for an Economic, Cultural and Educational forum, made a maiden request to the FedEx group to tap into the opportunities the Company can gain by starting a direct flight from Memphis to Nairobi and if possible, to Kisumu to spur economic growth and development in the entire East and Central African Region.

Governor Nyong’o and his crew were given a special tour of the FedEx facility in Memphis and was really impressed by the state-of-the-art facility which doubles as the international headquarters or hub for logistics.

The Economic forum was organized by the U.S Congressman Steve Cohen and the Memphis Chamber of Commerce who has tremendously vouched for bilateral trade between Kenya and the U.S which can be very beneficial not only to Kenya but the entire East African region.

Kenya is the East and Central Africa’s economic giant which boasts of good infrastructure and a well-educated society and is also becoming a Tech Giant center which has attracted Google, Apple and Microsoft which are known to be the driving force in the technology world.

Governor Nyong’o was also the chief guest for the yearly celebration of Thoms Joseph Mboya and got elated at how the former Kenyan Minister for Economic Planning and Development who was assassinated in 1969 was celebrated as hero by the Black American brothers and friends in the United States.

One of the delegate members, the former Deputy Governor for Kericho County the late Susan Kikwai shed tears as the African Americans narrated their first hand ordeal on slavery and the impact it still has in the African American community though it was abolished by President Abraham Lincoln on December 6, 1865 after an act of Congress in January 31, 1865 dubbed the 13th Amendment to the U.S Constitution.

The building where the celebration took place bears a Kiswahili name Kukutana (meeting point) Center.

The building has a very rich historical heritage with artefacts ranging from the Slavery era to this date and has always been used to commemorate African leaders who fought for justice and paid the price to liberate their people.

Congressman Steve Cohen promised to visit Kenya the following year but because of the Covid-19 pandemic the plans were cancelled to a later date.