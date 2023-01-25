Connect with us

Governor Sakaja Accused of Funding Azimio Kamukunji Rally

20221028 104742

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Nairobi Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have accused Governor Johnson Sakaja of funding the Azimio la Umoja rally in Kamukunji on Monday January 23. 

The MCAs led by Minority Leader Anthony Kiragu claim that Sakaja gave Azimio the venue and money for the event.

“We are aware that he facilitated the planning of the Azimio meeting. He donated Charter Hall on Sunday afternoon where groups were meeting during the day to strategise, mobilise and do fundraising for that event,” Kiragu said.

He further claimed that the money was collected from Sakaja’s office in Riverside. 

Kiragu further asked Sakaja to pick one side instead of being in the two opposing camps.

“We are appealing to him to not wear a yellow t-shirt during the day and a blue one during the night,” Kiragu said.

In the Kamukunji rally, Raila demanded for the resignation of President Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government terming them illegitimate.

“We demand that the Kenya Kwanza government resign since it has neither the mandate nor the ability to govern the country,” Raila said.

Raila alleged that former IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati with other two commissioners together with the CEO cooked their own results in the 2022 presidential election.

“The IEBC and the then Chairman Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and Marjan Hussein Marjan formed a cartel within the IEBC with the exclusion of the 4 new commissioners, disregarded the votes you cast and cooked their own results,” the ODM leader stated.

The opposition chief also demanded that IEBC records for the August 2022 elections be made public.

“We demand that the entire infrastructure and the records of the 2022 elections at the IEBC be made public and be audited by an impartial body. A forensic audit of the IEBC results and results is non-negotiable, “Raila demanded.

Also Read: President Ruto Responds to Raila’s Kamukunji Demands

