Governor Wamatangi On the Spot After Clashing With Kiambu MCAs

Kiambu Members of County Assembly on Monday stormed at Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s office demanding for fair distribution of the county’s Ksh 100 million bursary.

The Ward reps claimed that the governor had neglected his duties in equally serving the county residents.

They asked Governor Kimani Wamatangi to address the issue which they said would be dire to the functions of the county government.

“He should tell us whether he wants to work with us or not. We will be here tomorrow at 6 AM to meet him. We did not ask him to be a governor. We don’t have to tell him that he is supposed to construct good roads, hospitals and issue bursaries,” the MCAs stated.

The MCAs threatened to stop the Wamatangi foundation for interfering with the normal workings of the county.

“Wamatangi’s foundation should stop taking over county government work. We want him to tell us what he wants, is it work or battle? He has been working with illegal groupings here in Kiambu, if he will not drop them we will remove them ourselves,” they lamented.

The Kiambu MCAs’ complaints come days after Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza survived an impeachment motion at the Senate.

The Meru MCAs had impeached the County boss on December 16 before the Senate through a special committee dismissed the impeachment motion.

“After the consideration of charges made against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, all 11 members of the Special Senate Committee agreed and recommended that none of the charges was proved,” Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale said after investigating Governor Mwangaza.

