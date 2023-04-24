Governors Threaten To Shut Down Counties, Issue 14-Day Ultimatum 

The Council of Governors (COG) chairperson Anne Waiguru has stated that counties will shut down in two weeks if the National Treasury fails to disburse arrears.

In a statement on Monday April 24, Waiguru noted that the Treasury is yet to pay a total of Ksh 94.35 billion.

“We call upon the CS National Treasury to immediately release the Ksh.94.35 billion owed to County Governments without any further delay. By dint of this, the Council of Governors hereby issues a 14 days’ notice to shut down Counties if February, March, and April arrears are not released within two weeks,” read the statement in part.

She claimed that the four-month delay violates the spirit of the conference between President William Ruto and the governors that was held in Naivasha and is unparalleled in the history of devolution.

“The Four-month delay is unprecedented in the history of devolution and negates the spirit of the meeting held in Naivasha between His Excellency The President and the Governors,” Waiguru stated.

She also informed all Kenyans that county governments would not be able to provide services as planned as a result of the National Treasury’s refusal to distribute the monies.

“We also notify the citizens of Kenya that due to the failure of the National Treasury to disburse the funds, County Governments will not be able to deliver services as expected,” she added.

Also Read: Kioni Reacts To Threats By UDA MPs to Arrest Uhuru, Raid His Property