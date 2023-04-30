Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Grave Digger Reveals Horrifying Details of Mass Grave in Shakahola Forest

By

Published

paul mackenzie
paul mackenzie

A grave digger at Shakahola forest has revealed that the bodies exhumed from a mass grave were hidden beneath a vegetable garden, in a bid to create a façade of a well-manicured yard.

Speaking anonymously, the digger disclosed that the bodies were marked differently from those buried in homesteads, and were carried straight to the grave.

On the other hand, bodies buried in homesteads were preserved, and appeared as though they had been treated in a morgue before burial.

The grave digger also highlighted the need for psychosocial support to help him and his team cope with the trauma caused by exhuming so many bodies. According to the Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha, over 110 bodies have been exhumed from the forest, with 60% of them belonging to children.

Four people were rescued, and one dead body was recovered on April 29th. Police are now using drones to locate survivors.

Meanwhile, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has called for the government to upscale the rescue mission, stating that if action had been taken earlier, the massacre could have been avoided. Kingi has led an Adhoc Committee to investigate the mass killing and urged the government to deploy choppers to assist in the operation.

The grave digger earns Ksh 1,000 daily to exhume the bodies, although the exercise has been halted due to the harsh weather conditions.

The mass killing has been linked to a cult led by Paul Mackenzie, who was arrested on April 27th in connection with the massacre.

The cult was reportedly based in a nearby village, and had been operating for several years. The discovery of the mass grave has shocked the nation, with many calling for justice for the victims and their families

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019