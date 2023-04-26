Connect with us

News

"He Is Innocent" Pastor Mackenzie's Younger Brother Comes Out To Defend Him

Controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s younger brother Robert Mackenzie has come out in his defence even as the body count from his cult continues to rise.

Speaking on Tuesday April, 25, Robert claimed that his brother stopped preaching in 2019, and had taken up farming.

“He started out as a taxi operator in Malindi; an occupation he held for a couple of years before receiving his spiritual calling,” Robert said.

He stated that the preaching bug that struck his brother led him to try his hand at ministering in other Malindi churches, but disagreements with the churches’ founders proved too much, and he was booted out of three of them.

He then began the Good News International (GNI) church.

Mackenzie’s ministry quickly grew in size and controversy, thanks to his teachings that pushed congregations to avoid education and health care, among other things.

His brother however says that the teachings were not mandatory.

“My children go to school and they go to hospital and Mackenzie has never forced me to have them do otherwise.If you don’t take your children to school then that’s on you and not Mackenzie,” said Robert. 

Mackenzie og image

File image of Paul Mackenzie

He further stated that Pastor Mackenzie was a model child growing up, kind to a fault and incapable of the crimes he is now accused of.

“I don’t agree with the accusations. I know my brother well; there’s no way he would kill and bury a person,” Robert added.

Hir remarks come even as a number of politicians including President William Ruto want Mackenzie to be charged with terrorism. 

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence On Paul Mackenzie Cult

