Herman Manyora: Ruto Should Stop His Numerous County Visits

Political commentator Herman Manyora has urged President William Ruto to reduce his frequent county tours.

In a statement in his X account on Monday August 10, Manyora said the Head of State’s frequent visits are draining county resources.

He also explained that the tours are interfering with the normal working schedule.

“Thank you for visiting our Mulembe nation. But from a loyal subject: Consider putting these visits and launches to a stop.

“They are becoming too much and a drain on our meager resources. Your Excellency, moving the president around is costly,” said Manyora.

Ruto has been traveling across counties as part of his development initiative

The President on Sunday began his Western Kenya tour by going to church in Kiwanja Ndege, Bungoma county.

Last week, the President had a busy week that saw him visit at least nine counties.

Ruto has also visited Narok, Nyandarua, Baringo, Nakuru, Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia and Kakamega.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Saturday slammed President Ruto over his numerous tours.

Speaking in Kitengela town Raila also rubbished the development projects being launched by the Head of State.

“Kuzuru hapa na pale ati unafungua mradi hii na hii, yote ni takataka. Huwezi kuleta maendeleo kwa nchi kila wiki leo uko pale kesho uko pale, unafanya Kazi saa ngapi? Hiyo ni Tanga tanga na kufanya taka taka,” Raila stated.

He also chided the Kenya Kwanza government over the new University education funding model saying the current administration has destroyed university education.

