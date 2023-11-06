How 2 Wells Fargo Employees Disappeared With Ksh 94.9 Million

Two employees of Wells Fargo Company on Monday, November 6, disappeared with Ksh 94.9 million which was deposited at Family Bank in Nairobi CBD.

According to a police report, Anthony Ndiuki, and Charles Mugetha left the company’s offices in South C at around 8.30 a.m after collecting the Ksh 94.9 million from the security firm’s vault as is routine.

The duo, who were on board the company’s vehicle, left without police escort, as is the norm.

The millions were from the weekend sales of Quick Mart supermarkets and were to be taken to the Family Bank Kenyatta Avenue branch.

Preliminary reports indicate that the suspects dumped the company vehicle in the Dafam area in Nairobi’s South C estate next to the southern bypass before they vanished.

By the time DCI detectives arrived at the location, they discovered the abandoned vehicle with no evidence of the stolen cash.

According to the authorities, the crime was pre-planned because the suspects left the firm’s offices without a police escort, as is customary.

Administration Police (AP), officers assigned to the Wells Fargo company were the first to sound the alarm over the incident.

The matter was reported to Akila Police Station in Lang’ata after the AP officers raised the alarm.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have since taken up the investigation and launched a manhunt for the two suspects.

Wells Fargo is yet to issue a statement over the incident.

We are actively investigating the case. However, we are yet to ascertain if this is the actual number,” Lang’ata Sub County Police Commander Monica Kimani stated.

