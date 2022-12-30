Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

How Politicians & News Anchors Have Eulogized Catherine Kasavuli 

By

Published

O9Bk9kpTURBXy8wN2ZmOGYxODBhNjE1NWYyMDEwM2NlMzllY2IwOTg5Ny5qcGeRlQLNAoDNAavCw94AAaEwBQ

Legendary Kenyan news anchor Catherine Kasavuli on Friday December 30 passed away after battling cervical cancer for a while. 

Kasavuli who holds the title of Kenya’s first female anchor, had a spectacular 30-year career working for KBC, KTN and the Royal Media Services (RMS) 

Below are politicians and media practitioners who have eulogized the late news anchor. 

William Ruto 

“It is with great sorrow that I join Kenyans in mourning the passing of Catherine Kasavuli who died Thursday night at 60, after a long brave fight with cancer. Catherine was a cheerful, articulate and intelligent news anchor who took to television with unprecedented flair.  Let us therefore celebrate the life of a talented pioneer who famously excelled in her profession, entrancing the nation with her talent and extraordinary poise. I pray that God comforts her family in this time of mourning and that her soul rests in eternal peace.” 

Rigathi Gachagua 

“Rest well,  Catherine. I have learnt of the passing on of award-winning broadcaster Catherine Kasavuli with sadness.

Catherine, a veteran newscaster, has been consistent in her art and has inspired and mentored many journalists.” 

Raila Odinga

“Following the loss of legendary broadcast journalist Catherine Kasavuli, Mama Ida and I extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. 

She illuminated our screens as a trailblazer and many women joined the profession due to her captivating presence.” 

Naisula Lesuuda 

” Rest in Peace Catherine Kasavuli and sincere condolences to the family, friends and relatives. 

I grew up admiring your prowess, beauty and skills when reading news. Used to imitate and later followed the same career path. You were indeed a great trailblazer. Fare thee well.” 

Victoria Rubadiri 

“The epitome of grace and poise on our screens. What a gift to our industry and certainly our nation. Thank you Katherine Kasavuli for sharing your light with us.”

James Smart 

“Catherine Kasavuli was unbelievably pleasant, humble, and warm. She said to me when I joined TV to “always choose to be humble because I have been invited in people’s homes” her huge star can’t  be dimmed and her place in Kenya’s history is secured.” 

Also Read: Breaking: Veteran Journalist Catherine Kasavuli is Dead 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019