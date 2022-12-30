How Politicians & News Anchors Have Eulogized Catherine Kasavuli 

Legendary Kenyan news anchor Catherine Kasavuli on Friday December 30 passed away after battling cervical cancer for a while.

Kasavuli who holds the title of Kenya’s first female anchor, had a spectacular 30-year career working for KBC, KTN and the Royal Media Services (RMS)

Below are politicians and media practitioners who have eulogized the late news anchor.

William Ruto

“It is with great sorrow that I join Kenyans in mourning the passing of Catherine Kasavuli who died Thursday night at 60, after a long brave fight with cancer. Catherine was a cheerful, articulate and intelligent news anchor who took to television with unprecedented flair. Let us therefore celebrate the life of a talented pioneer who famously excelled in her profession, entrancing the nation with her talent and extraordinary poise. I pray that God comforts her family in this time of mourning and that her soul rests in eternal peace.”

Rigathi Gachagua

“Rest well, Catherine. I have learnt of the passing on of award-winning broadcaster Catherine Kasavuli with sadness.

Catherine, a veteran newscaster, has been consistent in her art and has inspired and mentored many journalists.”

Raila Odinga

“Following the loss of legendary broadcast journalist Catherine Kasavuli, Mama Ida and I extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.

She illuminated our screens as a trailblazer and many women joined the profession due to her captivating presence.”

Naisula Lesuuda

” Rest in Peace Catherine Kasavuli and sincere condolences to the family, friends and relatives.

I grew up admiring your prowess, beauty and skills when reading news. Used to imitate and later followed the same career path. You were indeed a great trailblazer. Fare thee well.”

Victoria Rubadiri

“The epitome of grace and poise on our screens. What a gift to our industry and certainly our nation. Thank you Katherine Kasavuli for sharing your light with us.”

James Smart

“Catherine Kasavuli was unbelievably pleasant, humble, and warm. She said to me when I joined TV to “always choose to be humble because I have been invited in people’s homes” her huge star can’t be dimmed and her place in Kenya’s history is secured.”

Also Read: Breaking: Veteran Journalist Catherine Kasavuli is Dead