Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

How to Apply for the Hustler Fund Using USSD & Mobile App

By

Published

unnamed 1

President William Ruto on Wednesday, November 30 launched the hustler fund to help common Kenyans to access affordable loans within minutes.

The fund which has four categories; personal finance, microloan, SMEs, and start-ups will provide Kenyans with a 500 times cheaper credit given it has a daily interest rate of 0.002 percent.

Personal loans are available in amounts ranging from Ksh500 to Ksh50,000, with repayment due within 14 days.

How to Apply

  • Dial USSD code *254# which will lead you to a menu or use the mobile application.
  • Accept the Terms and Conditions.
  • Enter M-PESA, Airtel Money of T-Kash pin.
  • Receive an SMS notification of a successful registration and the limit assignment.

However, one can also apply through the Mpesa application by

  • selecting the growth option in the app,
  • selecting the Hfund Mini-app
  • Select the loan request option to view the limit, interest, and loan tenure.
  • Enter the loan amount and press OK to continue.
  • Confirm loan details as displayed to continue.
  • Enter Mobile Money pin.
  • Receive SMS notifications on Loan allocation with relevant loan information.

Following a successful loan application, the funds will be disbursed to the mobile money account, with 95% of the funds deposited to the mobile money wallet and the remaining 5% deposited to the Hustler Fund’s savings account scheme.

If a person defaults on a personal finance loan, the interest rate will be increased to 9.5% per year 15 days after the default date.

A customer’s credit score will be lowered and their account will be frozen if they are in default for more than 30 days.

You can opt-out of the Hustler funds loan, but you will still have the option to continue saving on the service

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019